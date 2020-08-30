1/
Mildred Hooper
Mildred Hooper

Lexington - Mildred Jane Fricks Hooper, 90, formerly of Piedmont, wife of 70 years to the late David Earl Hooper, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late, James Henry and Willie Evans Fricks. She was a homemaker and a member of Life Church.

She is survived by son, William Earl "Buddy" Hooper (Susan) of Lexington; grandchildren, Stephanie Marosek (Scott) of Wade, NC, Emily Lollis (Wendell) of Powdersville, SC, and Ryan Moening (Courtney) of Eastover, SC; and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by daughter, Sandra Hooper Bollinger; and brothers, James Larry and Charles Steven Fricks.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial with Chuck Bolden presiding.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
