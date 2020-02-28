Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Rose Hill cemetery
Piedmont, SC
Piedmont - Mildred Levenia Allen Howard, 90, widow of Frank Howard, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Harold "Dock" Allen and Eva Maranda Reid Anchors. She was retired from Piedmont Manufacturing and a member of Piedmont First Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughters, Jean Nelson (James "Mike") and Lynn Helms (Larry), all of Piedmont; sister, Nancy Merritt of Piedmont; grandchildren, Zach Helms (Paige), Maranda Nelson, and Dee Dee Rutledge (Shane); great-grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Rutledge; and a great-great-grandchild, Mattie Rutledge.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Eva Mae Howard and a brother, Harold Allen.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Rose Hill cemetery in Piedmont.

Memorials may be made to Piedmont First Baptist Church, 8 First Baptist Church Rd., Piedmont, SC 29673 or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
