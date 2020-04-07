|
Mildred "Mickey" L. Griffith
Greer - Mildred Ann Lewis Griffith, aka MickeyMa, 87, who was the matron of our family, passed away on April 5, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
She leaves us heartbroken but full of love for her and her generosity of spirit, her curiosity about the world and its goings-on and the love she expressed for all of us. She was a wonderful artist who loved to draw, sculpt and imagine stories. She was a voracious reader and stayed informed about worldly matters. She was a beautiful free spirit.
Most of all she loved her children, two sons, Gene Griffith (Shari) of Gold Beach, OR and John Griffith (Celeste) of Anderson; two daughters, Terry Elsey (Phil) of Lyman and Patti Redmon of the home; nine grandchildren, Patrick Redmond (Allison), Ross Redmon, Jon Redmon, James Redmon (Brianna), Maggie Elsey, Alex Elsey, Preston Griffith, Sammy Griffith and Jake Griffith and three great-grandchildren, Liam Redmon, Emery Redmon and Harper Tilly Redmon.
Mrs. Griffith was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Gene Griffith and a son-in-law, Ricky Redmon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 300 East Henry Street, Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Due to the COVID-19, services will be private so please no visitors at this time. Calls are welcomed and an online register is available at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020