Mildred Langdon
Fountain Inn - Mildred Hawkins Langdon, 92, widow of retired CMSGT James "Jim" Langdon, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Mrs. Langdon was born in Westminster to the late Styles Hawkins and Daisy Dickson Hawkins.
Surviving are a son, James J. Langdon, Jr.; a daughter, Barbara Bayne Gantt and husband Archie; five grandchildren, Amy Traynham and husband Ryan; Gina Shea Gantt, Bethany Langdon, Charity Langdon, and Isaac Langdon; and a great-grandchild, Ansley Allison. She was predeceased by seven brothers.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Carlyle Nursing Home for their love and care during her time there.
Services will be private. Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020