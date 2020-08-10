1/1
Mildred McDowell
Mildred McDowell

Greenville - Mildred Payne McDowell, 83, wife of J.C. McDowell, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Frances Roper Payne.

Mrs. McDowell retired from Michelin after 10 years of service. She also worked for Liberty Life Insurance and was a licensed real estate agent. She was an active lifelong member and Sunday School teacher at Washington Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by daughter, Catherine Labbe (Richard Anderson); son, Joseph Christopher McDowell (Hope); two sisters, Dorothy Duvall and Eugenia Brothers; brother, Larry Payne; grandson, Jonathan Ryan Labbe; and four great grandchildren, Haley & Reagan Mullaney, and Harrison & Everette Ikeler.

She was preceded in death by brother, Kenneth Payne.

The body will lie in state Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Washington Avenue Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
