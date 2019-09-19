|
Mildred "Mich" Riddle
Taylors - Mildred "Mich" Hilda Woodfin Riddle, 90, widow of John Douglas Riddle, passed away September 17, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Edgar Newton and Lida Harris Woodfin, she was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church where she served as church secretary.
Surviving are a son, John D. Riddle, Jr. (Julia) of Taylors; a daughter, Gloria Laurine (David) of Greer; six grandchildren, Alan Laurine (Kayley), Daniel Laurine, Emily Laurine, Audra Bettinelli (Jerome), Laura Gramling (Phillip) and Josh Hemphill (Cora); and three great-grandchildren, Lincoln Laurine, Clara Hemphill and Charlie Hemphill.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Taylors First Baptist Church Chapel, conducted by Dr. Jimmie Harley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Friday in the reception area behind the chapel at the church.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 19, 2019