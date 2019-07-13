Services
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
(864) 833-1720
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Millard Henry "Bud" Campbell

Millard Henry "Bud" Campbell Obituary
Millard Henry "Bud" Campbell

Laurens County - Millard Henry "Bud" Campbell passed away July 11, 2019 at Hospice of Laurens County.

He is survived by three daughters, Martha Campbell Wallace (Alan), Fay Campbell Luong and Kay Campbell Storey (Gene).

A Memorial Service at Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3 PM at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial to at take place at Rosement Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 2 to 3 PM.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Greenville News on July 13, 2019
