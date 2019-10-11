Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
201 Rock Springs Road
Easley, SC
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
201 Rock Springs Road
Easley, SC
Millie Jean Cooper Sykes

Millie Jean Cooper Sykes Obituary
Mrs. Millie Jean Cooper Sykes, 90, wife of the late Russell "Jay" Sykes, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.

Born in Winnsboro, SC, Aug. 14, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Mills and Edith Cooper. She retired from CRS Sirrine Engineers in Greenville, SC and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Prayer Warriors Bible Fellowship Class in Easley, SC.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Ren Harper (Doug), Pamela "Beannie" Webb (Larry), and Amy Noury (Anthony); a son, Russ Sykes (Gwen); grandchildren, Amber Lutz (Jeffrey), Ashley Stipes (Craig), Taylor Doppelheuer (Robert), Lauren Stoltmann (Nick), Zachary Sykes, and Millie and Cecilia Noury; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Annette Haygood of Winnsboro, SC; and a brother, Ray Cooper of Charlotte, NC.

Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. David Gallamore and Rev. Dr. Spencer Haygood. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:15 PM at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
