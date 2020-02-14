|
Millwee G. Shelton
Greenville - Millwee G. Shelton, 89, died Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lena Mayfield Goodwin.
Millwee, our beloved Peewee, briefly worked for BellSouth in the 1960s, also S&S Cafeteria in the 1980s and later retired from Phar-Mor as the cosmetic department manager. Mrs. Shelton was a member of Second Baptist Church, Camperdown. Our Peewee was an avid reader, a fantastic cook, had a great green thumb and, in her final years, loved to crochet.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele Hill and her husband, Thomas; granddaughters, Sarah and Anna Hill all of Greer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown followed by a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. in Springwood Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020