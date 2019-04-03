Services
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
View Map
Simpsonville - Milton Earle Williamson, 93, widower of Emmie Elizabeth Herlong Williamson, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Memory Care of Simpsonville.

Born August 24, 1925 in Donalds to the late Charles Henry and Annie Belle Williamson. He was a member of the U.S. Army and a Korean Conflict Veteran and received his Undergraduate and Master's degree in Education Administration from Clemson University. He was school Principal at Due West and Antreville Elementary Schools and the Superintendent of Adult Education in Abbeville County. Earle served as the Abbeville IPAY representative and adjunct professor at Clemson University. He was also a visionary with a passion for farming and Clemson University.

Earle was a member of Donalds Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and a Charter member of Donalds Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving are two daughters, Anne Williamson of Simpsonville and Lisa W. Amick and husband Rodney of Fountain Inn; two grandchildren, Austin Blake Phillips of Donalds and Brooke Sterling Gray and husband Chase of Anderson; great-grandchildren, Owen and Stella Gray. He was predeceased by one brother, Albert Williamson and one sister, Lou Anna Gassaway.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3PM Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Sturkie officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3PM.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Williamson family.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 3, 2019
