Dr. Milum Oswell Owens, Jr.
Gastonia, NC - Dr. Milum Oswell Owens, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home in Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC. He was 105 years old, born on September 4, 1913, in Aiken County, SC. He was the son of the late M. O. Owens, Sr., and Jesse Hammett Owens. Dr. Owens graduated from Furman University in 1933 and received a MTh degree from Southern Seminary in Louisville, Ky., in 1938. He held pastorates in South Carolina, Florida, and in North Carolina before moving to Gastonia, NC in 1960. He was the founding pastor of Parkwood Baptist Church serving there from 1964 until his retirement in 1980. He continued to serve as an interim pastor in 14 different churches over the next thirty years. Dr. Owens founded Gaston Christian School, Gastonia, NC in 1978. The Milum Oswell Owens Chair of New Testament Studies was endowed in his honor at Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Dr. Owens is survived by three daughters; Celia Alexander (Erwin) of Suffolk, Va.; Linda Russ (Eldon) of Greenville, SC; and Mary Lancaster (Glenn) of Vass, NC; a foster daughter, Debbie Ko (Chisown) of Girard, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two foster grandchildren; five step children, and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three wives, Ruby Bridges Owens, Ola Carothers Owens, and Margaret Williford Brown Owens. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC with burial at 3:30 pm on Tuesday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC. Condolence messages may be send to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly, NC is serving the Owens family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019