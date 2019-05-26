Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkwood Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Following Services
3:30 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milum Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Milum Oswell Owens Jr.


1913 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Milum Oswell Owens Jr. Obituary
Dr. Milum Oswell Owens, Jr.

Gastonia, NC - Dr. Milum Oswell Owens, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home in Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC. He was 105 years old, born on September 4, 1913, in Aiken County, SC. He was the son of the late M. O. Owens, Sr., and Jesse Hammett Owens. Dr. Owens graduated from Furman University in 1933 and received a MTh degree from Southern Seminary in Louisville, Ky., in 1938. He held pastorates in South Carolina, Florida, and in North Carolina before moving to Gastonia, NC in 1960. He was the founding pastor of Parkwood Baptist Church serving there from 1964 until his retirement in 1980. He continued to serve as an interim pastor in 14 different churches over the next thirty years. Dr. Owens founded Gaston Christian School, Gastonia, NC in 1978. The Milum Oswell Owens Chair of New Testament Studies was endowed in his honor at Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Dr. Owens is survived by three daughters; Celia Alexander (Erwin) of Suffolk, Va.; Linda Russ (Eldon) of Greenville, SC; and Mary Lancaster (Glenn) of Vass, NC; a foster daughter, Debbie Ko (Chisown) of Girard, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two foster grandchildren; five step children, and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three wives, Ruby Bridges Owens, Ola Carothers Owens, and Margaret Williford Brown Owens. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC with burial at 3:30 pm on Tuesday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC. Condolence messages may be send to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly, NC is serving the Owens family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now