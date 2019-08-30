|
|
Minnie Guffee
Clemson - Minnie Glenn Guffee, 94, widow of Loyd Alfred Guffee passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Clemson Downs.
Born in York, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Johnston and Mary Lena Currence Glenn. Mrs. Guffee retired from Bank of America. Following retirement, she began volunteering at Pendleton Elementary where she spent 20 years assisting in the library. She was the oldest member of Pendleton United Methodist Church where she attended for the last 59 years.
Surviving are three sons, Michael (Winni) Guffee of Greer, SC, Charles (Chris)Guffee of Winchester, VA and Russell (Diane)Guffee of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Howard, Michael Guffee, Katherine (Bryan) Ritter, Keri Beth (Jared) Mounts, Rhett Rives, Byron (Kayla) Guffee, Megan(Weber) Jacques; great grandchildren, Lexi Howard, Stone Howard, Carlyn Guffee, Lauren Guffee, Addison Ritter, Anna Ritter, Landon Ritter, Rollins Guffee, Asher Guffee, Hewitt Guffee, Oaklyn Jacques, Palmer Jacques and Hampton Jacques.
In addition to her husband of 70 years and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Jack Rives.
The family wishes to express love and appreciation for the staff of Creekside Cottage- Clemson Downs. Special acknowledgement for the special care provided by Gloria Watt.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Pendleton United Methodist Church with Rev. Mel Arant officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pendleton United Methodist Church Building Fund, 217 S. Broad Street, Pendleton, SC 29670.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 30, 2019