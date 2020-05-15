|
Miriam Dorothy (Dot) Hipps
Greenville - Miriam Dorothy (Dot) Hipps, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home.
She was the daughter of Romeo Ezra Harmon and Miriam Estell Harmon. Dot is survived by her husband Rufus Clarence (Buck) Hipps of 68 years, her sons Donald Jeffery Hipps (Sally) of Greenville, Terry Harmon Hipps of Greenville; her grandson Connor Evan Hipps (Erin) of Taylors; her granddaughters Katherine Fisher Kiser (Kyle) of Seattle, WA; Jennifer Tucker Howell of Washington, DC; and great-granddaughter Jacqueline Kendal Kiser of Seattle, WA.
Dot is preceded in death by her parents; one brother David Harmon and one daughter-in-law Dianne Hipps (Terry).
Dot was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church where she was active in choir, Sunday school and other church activities. She was retired from the clothing industry where she held numerous positions including children's clothing designer for Her Majesty Ind. Dot enjoyed quilting, gardening, baking and above all her family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held for the family due to current public health concerns.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W Earle St., Greenville, SC 29609 or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News from May 15 to May 17, 2020