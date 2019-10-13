|
Mitzi Estes Bledsoe
Greenville - Mitzi Estes Bledsoe of Greenville departed this life on October 12, 2019, at the age of 87.
Born in Thomasville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Alton and Grace Dekle Estes. A graduate of the College of Charleston, she was awarded the Alumni Gold Medal for the Highest General Honors of the Junior Class, was a First Honor Graduate, and was inducted into the college honor society.
In addition to her academic attainments, she was an accomplished musician. Mrs. Bledsoe was organist for the Citadel Square Baptist Church in Charleston and accompanist for Eastlan Baptist Church in Greenville. She was a long-time member of Eastlan Baptist Church and more recently Earle Street Baptist Church. Apart from her music and her church, she devoted her life to the care and nurture of her family.
Mrs. Bledsoe was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Truman Estes. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Francis H. Bledsoe, M.D.; children, Kimberly Hester of Nashville, TN, David Bledsoe of Alexandria, VA, and Julia Thomas of Hassell, NC; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary, and a private committal will follow.
Memorials may be made to the .
