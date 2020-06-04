Molcie B. Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Molcie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Molcie B. Wright

Greer - Molcie "Nana/Nana Booger" Brown Wright went to meet her savior and be reunited with the love of her life, Carol Gene Wright, on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A native of Conway, she was a daughter of the late Ned Elliott and Olie Rabon Brown. She was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman and she loved telling everyone she met "The Lord is my Shephard." She was a member of Praise Cathedral and resident of Praise Village. She loved her neighbors and walking and working with the flowers in her yard.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, Brooke and Logan and Ian, and great-grandchildren, Evan from heaven and Sissy.

Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Denise Wright of the home and Tamera Lyn Dew and her husband, Steve Dew of Taylors; three sisters, Rosa Dean Brown, Wanda Lou Brooks and Linda Sue Hipp all of Conway; two grandchildren, Brooke Boyter and her husband, Ian Boyter of Inman and Logan Dew of Lyman; two great-grandchildren, Evan Boyter and Sylvia Brynn Boyter; nine nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, fourteen great-nephews, twelve great-great-nieces and four great-great-nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Elliott "Junior" Brown and a sister, Eastellen "Hessie" Brown.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Praise Cathedral, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden and Pastor Tommy Harvey. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, SC at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The family will be at Nana's house, 111 Cathedral View, Greer, SC 29650.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:30 - 02:45 PM
Praise Cathedral
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Praise Cathedral
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Burial
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved