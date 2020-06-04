Molcie B. Wright
Greer - Molcie "Nana/Nana Booger" Brown Wright went to meet her savior and be reunited with the love of her life, Carol Gene Wright, on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
A native of Conway, she was a daughter of the late Ned Elliott and Olie Rabon Brown. She was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman and she loved telling everyone she met "The Lord is my Shephard." She was a member of Praise Cathedral and resident of Praise Village. She loved her neighbors and walking and working with the flowers in her yard.
She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, Brooke and Logan and Ian, and great-grandchildren, Evan from heaven and Sissy.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Denise Wright of the home and Tamera Lyn Dew and her husband, Steve Dew of Taylors; three sisters, Rosa Dean Brown, Wanda Lou Brooks and Linda Sue Hipp all of Conway; two grandchildren, Brooke Boyter and her husband, Ian Boyter of Inman and Logan Dew of Lyman; two great-grandchildren, Evan Boyter and Sylvia Brynn Boyter; nine nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, fourteen great-nephews, twelve great-great-nieces and four great-great-nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Elliott "Junior" Brown and a sister, Eastellen "Hessie" Brown.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Praise Cathedral, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden and Pastor Tommy Harvey. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, SC at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family will be at Nana's house, 111 Cathedral View, Greer, SC 29650.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Greer - Molcie "Nana/Nana Booger" Brown Wright went to meet her savior and be reunited with the love of her life, Carol Gene Wright, on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
A native of Conway, she was a daughter of the late Ned Elliott and Olie Rabon Brown. She was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman and she loved telling everyone she met "The Lord is my Shephard." She was a member of Praise Cathedral and resident of Praise Village. She loved her neighbors and walking and working with the flowers in her yard.
She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, Brooke and Logan and Ian, and great-grandchildren, Evan from heaven and Sissy.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Denise Wright of the home and Tamera Lyn Dew and her husband, Steve Dew of Taylors; three sisters, Rosa Dean Brown, Wanda Lou Brooks and Linda Sue Hipp all of Conway; two grandchildren, Brooke Boyter and her husband, Ian Boyter of Inman and Logan Dew of Lyman; two great-grandchildren, Evan Boyter and Sylvia Brynn Boyter; nine nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, fourteen great-nephews, twelve great-great-nieces and four great-great-nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Elliott "Junior" Brown and a sister, Eastellen "Hessie" Brown.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Praise Cathedral, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden and Pastor Tommy Harvey. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, SC at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family will be at Nana's house, 111 Cathedral View, Greer, SC 29650.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.