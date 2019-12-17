Resources
Monica Gail Black

Monica Gail Black Obituary
Monica Gail Black

Simpsonville - Monica Black passed away on 12/16/2019 after an extensive battle with Huntington's Disease.

She is survived by son Joe Back (Brittany), grandsons Lucas and Greyson of Greenville; sister Melanie Simpson, nieces Allison and Ashley, great nephew Asher of Mauldin; father Allen Smith (Dale) of Simpsonville; Grandmother Thelma Batson (Gene) of Greenville. She is predeceased by mother Barbara Bellew Smith.

Monica donated her body in hope further research can be done. Family requests donations are made to the Huntington's Disease Society. HDSA.org

A celebration of her life will be held on a future date.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
