Dr. Morris F Hall
Simpsonville - Dr. Morris Frank Hall, of Simpsonville, SC passed on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was a son of the late Abby Crosby Hall and the late Elmer Thomas and Geneva Turner Hall.
Dr. Hall was co-partner of Hall and Hill Family Dentistry, where he served the Greenville Community for over 45 years.
Surviving: his wife Angela Adams Hall of the home; three daughters, Tiffany Chapman, Brandie (Marcus) Gilmore, both of Simpsonville, SC and Kelly Hall-Thompkins of New York, NY; two sons, Morris Gamble Hall of Summerville, SC and Antar Gamble Hall of Brooklyn, NY; two sisters, Vera Dillard and Freddie Kelley, both of Greenville, SC; one brother, Thomas (Theresia) Hall of Alabama; four grandchildren, Ariana Chapman, Austin Chapman, Camden Gilmore and Lauren Gilmore; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Saturday, January 5, 2020, 11:00am at John Wesley United Methodist Church, with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to John Wesley United Methodist Church.
