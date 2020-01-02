Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Dr. Morris F. Hall

Dr. Morris F. Hall Obituary
Dr. Morris F Hall

Simpsonville - Dr. Morris Frank Hall, of Simpsonville, SC passed on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was a son of the late Abby Crosby Hall and the late Elmer Thomas and Geneva Turner Hall.

Dr. Hall was co-partner of Hall and Hill Family Dentistry, where he served the Greenville Community for over 45 years.

Surviving: his wife Angela Adams Hall of the home; three daughters, Tiffany Chapman, Brandie (Marcus) Gilmore, both of Simpsonville, SC and Kelly Hall-Thompkins of New York, NY; two sons, Morris Gamble Hall of Summerville, SC and Antar Gamble Hall of Brooklyn, NY; two sisters, Vera Dillard and Freddie Kelley, both of Greenville, SC; one brother, Thomas (Theresia) Hall of Alabama; four grandchildren, Ariana Chapman, Austin Chapman, Camden Gilmore and Lauren Gilmore; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 5, 2020, 11:00am at John Wesley United Methodist Church, with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
