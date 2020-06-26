Moscelia Awtry "Celia" Ford
Moscelia "Celia" Awtry Ford

Simpsonville - Moscelia "Celia" Awtry Ford, 79, of Simpsonville, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Greer beginning at 2:00 pm.

The full obituary can be viewed online at www.CannonByrd.com. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
