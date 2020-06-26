Moscelia "Celia" Awtry Ford
Simpsonville - Moscelia "Celia" Awtry Ford, 79, of Simpsonville, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Greer beginning at 2:00 pm.
The full obituary can be viewed online at www.CannonByrd.com. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Simpsonville - Moscelia "Celia" Awtry Ford, 79, of Simpsonville, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Greer beginning at 2:00 pm.
The full obituary can be viewed online at www.CannonByrd.com. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.