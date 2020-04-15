|
Motte Grey
Simpsonville - Motte Gresham Grey, 88, wife of the late William Hall Grey Jr., died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Mrs. Grey was born in Greenwood, SC and was a graduate of Columbia College. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville and a member of the Agape Sunday School Class. She established Meals on Wheels in Greer, SC. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children, Janice Grey, Carol Jones and husband Fred; William Hall Grey, III and wife Melissa; five grandchildren, Anna Grey, Ashley Patrick and husband, Steven, Blake Hinton and wife, Elaina, Jayson Wolcott, and William Hall Grey IV; and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Grey Kernodle.
Due to the recent CDC Covid-19 guidance limiting large assemblies, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020