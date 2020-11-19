Mozelle Roper Childers



Anderson - Mozelle Roper Childers, 94, widow of Charles Childers, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late William and Dessie Grant Roper.



Mrs. Childers was a member of Calvary Assembly of God. She retired from Dunean Textile Mill after 42 years.



She is survived by granddaughter, Kim Elgin (Brad); grandson, Ken Moore (Teresa); four great-grandchildren, Kendall Finley,Hunter Moore, Makalynn Elgin and Blake Elgin; and a sister-in-law, Nita Whitten.



In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Wynn; and sisters, Elise Landreth, Evelyn Carithers and Dorothy Hendrix.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a graveside service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest









