Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Muriel B. Persky

Muriel B. Persky Obituary
Muriel B. Persky

Greer - Muriel B. Persky of Sugar Creek Villas passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert H. Persky and son, L/Cpl Timothy R. McMahon. She is survived by three children, Marie Russell, George McMahon, and Michael McMahon; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

Muriel will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA 22172.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 3, 2019
