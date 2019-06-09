Muriel Christine Schumacher



Greenville - Muriel Christine "Chrissy" Schumacher, 70, passed away at home with her family on June 3 in Greenville, SC. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Chrissy touched all who knew her with her kind heart and wicked sense of humor. Raised in West Roxbury, MA, Chrissy remained a fierce and loyal fan of all things Boston throughout her life, even as she moved with her pilot husband to Texas, Virginia, Hawaii, and Massachusetts before settling in Exeter, NH, where they lived for 31 years. In 2010, they moved to Greenville to be near the grandchildren that she adored. She worked for 18 years as a guidance counselor at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, NH, and upon her retirement served as the Volunteer Coordinator at the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. In Greenville, she became an active volunteer and friendly face at Augusta Circle Elementary School and Sterling School, as well as a loyal cheerleader at soccer games and piano recitals. She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 49 years, J. Kurt Schumacher; her two sons, J. Kurt Schumacher, Jr. (Catherine Robe Schumacher) and Robert Edward Schumacher; a brother, Richard Daley; and two grandsons, Thomas and William. A private memorial service is planned for late June. In memory of Chrissy, please consider making a donation to The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at PO Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885, www.nhspca.org; or at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .