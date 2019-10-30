|
|
Muriel Elizabeth Van Auken
Greenville - Muriel Elizabeth Van Auken died peacefully of natural causes on October 28, 2019. She was under the care of Brookdale Hospice at Brookdale on Pelham Assisted Living. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 26, 1922, she recently celebrated her 97th birthday. She was predeceased by her brothers as well as by her husband of 65 years, Frank. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ridenhour (James), her grandchildren David (Jennifer) and Jamie (Joe.) She was also delighted to be the great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Elijah, and Samantha. She dearly loved her surviving sister-in-law, her nieces and nephews and their families. Her faith was deep, and she was an active member at Lee Road United Methodist Church since 1973. She loved both the residents and the staff of Brookdale on Pelham. Her smile "lit up the room" and was appreciated all around! A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Lee Road United Methodist Church, 1377 E. Lee Rd., Taylors, SC on Sunday, November 3rd. Visitation will precede the service at 1:00 p.m. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. No flowers please. Memorials may be made to Lee Road United Methodist Church, 1377 E. Lee Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019