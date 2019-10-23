Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Myrtice Lucille Stone "Lucy" McMahan

Myrtice Lucille Stone "Lucy" McMahan Obituary
Myrtice Lucille "Lucy" Stone McMahan

Woodruff - Myrtice Lucille "Lucy" Stone McMahan, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Lucy was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodruff and a retired employee with WR Grace (Cryovac Division) Graphic Arts Dept.

She is survived by a sister, Jo Ann R. Wilkie and her husband, Evans of Simpsonville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until 12:15 PM prior to the 1:00 PM Graveside service at Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville, SC., officiated by Rev. Andrew Shull.

Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
