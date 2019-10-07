|
|
Myrtle L. Price, 83, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away on October 1, 2019. She was born in Chesnee, SC on November 20, 1935 to the late Henry Ponyer Kimbrell and Joyce Frances Rollins. Myrtle is preceded in death by her parents and Ponyer Ray Price. She is survived by her children Arnold W. Pettit (Carolyn) of Spartanburg, Deborah M. Finley (Joe) of Fountain Inn, SC, Carl David Cody of Spartanburg, Doris Gosnell of Inmnan, SC, and Robert Kimbrell; grandchildren: Joey and Adam Finley, Nathan and Savannah Cody, and Alexandria Fox; and also 6 great grandchildren. Myrtle may have left us here on earth but she will be forever in our hearts. A small graveside memorial at Evergreen Gardens in Landrum, SC will be announced at a later date
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019