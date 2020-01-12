|
Myrtle Pawnee P. Ewell
Greer - Myrtle Pawnee Pittman Ewell, 82, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Wesley and Viola Hughes Pittman, she was a retired employee of Steel Heddle after 35 years and a member of Second Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter by choice, Tonya Farmer (Darrell) of Landrum; two sisters, Bea Pittman Woodall of Pickens and Revonda Pittman Gosnell (Theo) of Blue Ridge; one brother, Ronnie Pittman (Sharon) of Greenville; three grandchildren, Weston Leopard (Savannah), Colt Leopard and Kora Carson; two great-grandchildren, Raven Leopard and Ryder Leopard; three nephews, Jeff Woodall, Michael Pittman and Theo Gosnell (Alison); one niece, Karen Smith (Roger); great nieces and nephews, Jessica (Brett), Savanna, Tyler (Mashea), Alex, Kelsey (Justin) and Brian; and great-great nieces and nephews, Landon, Paxton, Tanner, Elizabeth and Wesley.
Mrs. Ewell was predeceased by one brother-in-law, Harold Woodall.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Ron Fleming. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:15 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
The family would like to express special thanks to Home Helpers and Patriot Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Greer Community Ministries, PO Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020