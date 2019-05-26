Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Berea First Baptist Church Cemetery
Myrtle Spoon Owens Obituary
Myrtle Spoon Owens

Greenville - Myrtle Spoon Owens, 88, of Greenville, widow of James Talmodge Owens, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Born in Kings Mountain, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Gaynell Spoon.

She is survived by a son, William "Bill" Owens (Darlene); four grandchildren, Eric Owens (Leigh), Misty Horne (Gregg), Shawn Owens, Justin Owens; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and loving husband of 59 years, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Glenn Owens.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will be held following visitation at 12:00 p.m. at Berea First Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019
