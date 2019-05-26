|
|
Myrtle Spoon Owens
Greenville - Myrtle Spoon Owens, 88, of Greenville, widow of James Talmodge Owens, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Born in Kings Mountain, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Gaynell Spoon.
She is survived by a son, William "Bill" Owens (Darlene); four grandchildren, Eric Owens (Leigh), Misty Horne (Gregg), Shawn Owens, Justin Owens; and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and loving husband of 59 years, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Glenn Owens.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will be held following visitation at 12:00 p.m. at Berea First Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019