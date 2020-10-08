Myrtle W. Teeter
Mint Hill, NC - Myrtle W. Teeter passed away on October 5, 2020 in Mint Hill, NC at Elliotte Manor.
Mrs. Teeter was born in Oakboro, NC on April 8, 1928. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Clarence D and Cora Whitley of Oakboro, NC; husband Glenn A. Teeter of Albemarle, NC; brothers, Earl Whitley, Grant Whitley, Z.V Whitley; and her granddaughter, Jessica McJunkins of Cleveland, Ohio.
Mrs. Teeter was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and being active in her church teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school and singing in the church choir.
She is survived by her son, Robin Teeter of Albemarle, NC; her daughter, Starla McJunkins (Joe) of Cleveland, OH; brothers, Clyde Whitley of Albemarle, NC, Tommy Whitley of Locust, NC; sister, Cora Lee Crisco of Albemarle, NC; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Services will be held at a later date.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Teeter family.
