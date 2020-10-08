1/1
Myrtle W. Teeter
1928 - 2020
Myrtle W. Teeter

Mint Hill, NC - Myrtle W. Teeter passed away on October 5, 2020 in Mint Hill, NC at Elliotte Manor.

Mrs. Teeter was born in Oakboro, NC on April 8, 1928. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Clarence D and Cora Whitley of Oakboro, NC; husband Glenn A. Teeter of Albemarle, NC; brothers, Earl Whitley, Grant Whitley, Z.V Whitley; and her granddaughter, Jessica McJunkins of Cleveland, Ohio.

Mrs. Teeter was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and being active in her church teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school and singing in the church choir.

She is survived by her son, Robin Teeter of Albemarle, NC; her daughter, Starla McJunkins (Joe) of Cleveland, OH; brothers, Clyde Whitley of Albemarle, NC, Tommy Whitley of Locust, NC; sister, Cora Lee Crisco of Albemarle, NC; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.

Services will be held at a later date.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Teeter family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARTSELL FUNERAL HOME
522 N. 2nd Street
Albemarle, NC 28002
704-983-1188
