Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Rolling Green Village
Nadine Edna Brown

Nadine Edna Brown Obituary
Nadine Edna Brown

Greenville - Nadine Edna Brown, 94, longtime resident of Rolling Green Village, widow of Kenneth LeRoy Brown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Born in Westfield Township, OH, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Lydia Urban Dreger.

Nadine was a member of Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church and was an avid reader and gardener.

She is survived by a daughter, Lydia B. Soule (James); a son, Kenneth LeRoy Brown, Jr.; four grandchildren, Adam Soule, Jason Soule, Lindsay Soule McAllister, and Taylor Brown; four great grandchildren, Benjamin and Lily Soule and Aria and Madison McAllister; two sisters, Evelyn Skinner and Violet Schlup; and Kathryn Brown.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Rolling Green Village.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, 207 Mitchell Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 15, 2019
