Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Nadine Robertson Obituary
Marietta - Nadine Kay Hartje Robertson, 69, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.

Born in Pembina, ND, she was a daughter of the late Lorin Henry and Jean Indridson Hartje. Mrs. Robertson taught at Slater High School and Berea High School. She retired from the Travelers Rest Post Office, and was of the Lutheran Faith.

Surviving are her husband: Jesse Horace Robertson; two sons: Samuel Neil Robertson and Andrew Lorin Robertson (Natalie); two brothers: Daryl Hartje (Charity) and William Hartje; and two grandchildren: Natalie Robertson and Lucas Robertson.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Hartje and Neil Hartje.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

A Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 154 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
