Nancy A. Wyatt
Nancy A. Wyatt

Fountain Inn - Nancy Wyatt, 81, of Fountain Inn, wife of Dale Wyatt, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Fountain Inn, with Pastor Murray Snow officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Due to COVID-19, the family, church and funeral home requests/require that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice "social distancing."

Cannon Funeral Home. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and condolences.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
