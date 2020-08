Nancy A. WyattFountain Inn - Nancy Wyatt, 81, of Fountain Inn, wife of Dale Wyatt, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Fountain Inn, with Pastor Murray Snow officiating.The family will receive friends following the service.Due to COVID-19, the family, church and funeral home requests/require that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice "social distancing."Cannon Funeral Home. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and condolences.