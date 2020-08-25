Nancy A. Wyatt
Fountain Inn - Nancy Wyatt, 81, of Fountain Inn, wife of Dale Wyatt, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Fountain Inn, with Pastor Murray Snow officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Due to COVID-19, the family, church and funeral home requests/require that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice "social distancing."
Cannon Funeral Home.
