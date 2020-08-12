Nancy Allan
Salem - Nancy L. Bonathan Allan, 90 of Salem, South Carolina passed away on August 10, 2020 after a short illness.
Nancy was born in Flint, Michigan in 1930. She grew up in this city and graduated from Flint Central High School in 1948. She attended Flint Junior College and graduated with a degree in teaching from Eastern Michigan University. While she was teaching elementary school, she met and married the love of her life Richard A. Allan of Flint.
She transitioned to a housewife and mother that enjoyed family, the arts, gardening, her dogs and visiting with her sisters. Nancy and Richard lived in a few locations in Michigan before retiring and moving to South Carolina. In retirement Nancy enjoyed stamping, reading books or listening to them on tape and traveling to the mountains. She looked forward to talking to her sisters Jean and Betty and her nieces Katy and Christy on the phone.
Nancy is survived by her son David T and Kay A. (Newsted) Allan, grandson Cameron A. and Deborah (Weatherspoon) Allan, six nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Allan, parent's Dr Alvin T and Estella (McVoy) Bonathan, her sisters Jean K. and Irwin Madison, Betty L. Bonathan, daughter Laura K. Allan and son Richard S. Allan.
Nancy desired there be no memorial service. After cremation she will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Petoskey, Michigan.
Memorial donations may be given to your favorite charity
. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Foothills and Cottingham House, and the wonderful caregivers at Home Instead Senior Care, Sabrina, Sarah, Raven and Angela. The family would like to especially thank Jean Day for being there as caregiver and best friend for so many years.