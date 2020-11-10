1/1
Nancy Ann Roper Sanders
Nancy Ann Roper Sanders

Simpsonville - Nancy Raines Roper Sanders, devoted Mom and Mimi, entered into the kingdom of heaven on November 8th, 2020. She passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Born in Dacusville, SC on February 5, 1933, to Clyde and Mary Lee Raines. she graduated at the top of her senior class at Dacusville High School and earned a degree from Winthrop College. Nancy had a very successful career as a Real Estate Broker with Dan Bruce, Joy Real Estate and then for many years with C Dan Joyner. Coworkers and clients alike became devoted lifelong friends.

In addition to her parents, Mom was predeceased by her husband Harvey G. Sanders, son Bryan Roper, sisters Margie, Lib, Dot and brothers Steve, Jim, Jack, and her former husband Fred L Roper. She loved being with her sisters, playing cards and sharing memories and laughs. She enjoyed spending time with her family at Litchfield Beach but more than anything she treasured time with her children and grandchildren. She was a giver, a believer in second chances, and was always the first to offer encouragement, money, food, and lots of love. She was a fierce advocate for her family and loved ones.

She is survived by daughters Pamela Frey (Tom) and Sherri Guin (Tim); a son David Roper (Cynthia). She was the adored Mimi to grandchildren Ashley Illig (Mike), Kelly Satterfield (TJ), Blake Burdett, Quentin Roper (Christene), Hunter Foiles (Jordan), Remington Roper, Grayson Roper, Stephen Roper (Shawna), Abby Guin (David) and Anna Frazier (Nick); 13 precious great grandchildren. Also, her amazing sisters who were also her best friends: Clara Leslie (Bert), Barbara Addington, Pat Rainey (Bill), and Sharon Hensley (Hack); stepchildren, Suzanne Putnam (Ken), Bert Sanders (Beth), and Barry Sanders (Becky) and their children who she loved dearly.

A private memorial service will be held. The celebration of Nancy's life will be available for viewing online after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville SC 29607, or to Dacusville United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 1365 Thomas Mill Rd, Easley SC 29640.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
live stream
