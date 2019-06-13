Resources
Anderson - Nancy Ann Thompson, born in Cleveland, Ohio July 1, 1940, passed away on June 8, 2019, in Anderson, SC. After graduating from Brooklyn High School, she attended Cooper School of Art. Nancy had a passion for art and was a talented painter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Bene; her mother, Evelyn Fitz Bene; and her only sibling, Richard Bene.

She is survived by her two sons Randall Jerome Hoeschen (Melissa) and Matthew Richard Hoeschen (Sarah) and her only grandchild, Leo Thomas Hoeschen. She also leaves behind 3 nieces, 1 nephew and many extended family members and friends.

A private gathering celebrating Nancy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News on June 13, 2019
