Nancy Bingham Staub Gay
Greenville - Nancy Bingham Staub Gay, passed on August 6, 2019, in Greenville, SC. Born in Bristol, PA, May 22, 1923. She graduated University of Pennsylvania and immediately volunteered in the US Navy Women's Reserve (WAVES) for the duration of WWII. After officer training school at Smith College, she was posted to Naval Base Norfolk, VA, where she met Lieutenant Gordon J. Staub. They married and raised four children in New Jersey. Gordon died prematurely of brain cancer in 1958. Nancy then met Kenneth A. Gay (a widower with two daughters) and they married and lived in New Jersey. Kenneth died in 1976.
Nancy pursued an active life in historical preservation in New Jersey, fundraising and managing restoration of historical public properties. Among her successes are The Hermitage (a Gothic Revival house museum, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ), The Old Barracks (a colonial era soldier's barracks of the French & Indian Wars, Trenton, NJ), and the Paterson Museum (The Great Falls Redevelopment Corporation, Paterson, NJ). She served on the NJ Committee for the Humanities, and as a fundraiser for the University of Pennsylvania. In retirement she moved to Greenville, SC, to be near family. Nancy's other passions were all things birding, antiques, sunsets and moon-filled skies, and the study of history and religion. Among her finest qualities were generosity and forgiveness.
She is survived by three children (Nancy, Laurie, Brad), two step-children (Prudence, Stephanie), five grandchildren (Joshua, Samantha, Gordon, Rachael, Charles), four great grandchildren; one daughter predeceased (Suzanne); a sister (Sally) and an extended family of nieces and nephews on her sister's side.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 12, 2019