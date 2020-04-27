Services
Nancy Bryant Obituary
Nancy Bryant

Travelers Rest - Nancy Bryant, 86, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. Nancy was born in Norwich, England to the late Henry Albert Hunt and Kathleen Tuttle.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Douglas W. Bryant; son, Douglas W. Bryant, Jr. (Jutta); daughter, Karen L. Pechota (Richard); granddaughter, Savannah Leigh Allen.

Private funeral Mass will be held at Our lady of the Rosary. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Visit the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial park online guest registry at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
