Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Buntin McKittrick

Nancy Buntin McKittrick Obituary
Nancy Buntin McKittrick

Greenville - Nancy Buntin McKittrick, 87, passed away Monday November 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Rolling Green Village, 1 Hoke Smith Blvd., Greenville, SC, on Sunday November 17, 2019 at 3:30 PM, with visitation to follow..

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels at 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605, United Ministries at 606 Pendleton Street, Greenville, SC 29601, or the .

Full details can be found on the Mackey Funerals and Cremations website at www.mackeymortuary.com/.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
