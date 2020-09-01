1/
Nancy C. Howard
Nancy C. Howard

Greer - Nancy Cora Mayfield Howard, 69, passed away August 31, 2020.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Smith Mayfield, she was a retired employee of BMG and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Lee Howard of the home; three sons, Kevin Howard of Spartanburg, Chris Howard of Greer and Michael Howard of Greenville; a daughter, Shannon Howard of Gaffney; a brother, Larry Mayfield of Tigerville; four grandchildren, Cole Howard, Ashton Howard, Lindsey Howard and Allayh Howard; and a great-grandson, Malachi Howard.

Mrs. Howard was predeceased by two sisters, Anita Welding and Peggy Ridings.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Golden Strip Church of Christ.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
