Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Nancy Dora Gilliam

Nancy Dora Gilliam Obituary
Nancy Dora Gilliam

Fountain Inn - Nancy Dora Gilliam, 78, of Fountain Inn, formerly of Greenville, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a cherished daughter of the late Frank Furman Gilliam, Sr. and Olive Electa (Tinsley) Gilliam. Throughout her life, Nancy had a close relationship with God and as a child attended Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Greenville. During her teen years, Nancy lived at Whitten Village in Clinton, SC.

She resided at The Summit in downtown Greenville from 1997-2014. This period of Nancy's life afforded her many dear friends and acquaintances. She faithfully attended the First Presbyterian Church where she grew spiritually and enjoyed the fellowship within their community. Her kind and gentle spirit was evident to all whom she encountered and her bright smile and loving nature made her a joy to be around.

Nancy leaves her sister, Electa G. Ricket and her husband Kenneth of Valdosta, GA; a brother, Frank F. Gilliam, Jr. and his wife Diana of Fountain Inn; and a nephew, Matthew Gilliam and his wife Andrea of Candler, NC.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville.

Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
