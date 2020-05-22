|
|
Nancy Dozier Prevatt Barnwell
- - Nancy Dozier Prevatt Barnwell, 94, passed away on May 13, 2020 at Foothills Retirement Community in Easley, S.C.
Daughter of Ollin Kemp and Cornelia Bradley Dozier, Nancy was born on August 17, 1925 in Rocky Mount, N.C. She was president of the student body at Rocky Mount High School and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In 1949 Nancy married John Douglas Prevatt, Jr. and they moved first to Wilmington, N.C and then to Greenville, S.C. where they enjoyed sailing and mountain walks with their two children and beloved beagles. Doug Prevatt passed away in 1976. In the spring of 1977 Nancy married Edward Simmons (Sim) Barnwell. They grew tomatoes and hosted gatherings in Greenville until 2000 when they moved to Foothills Retirement Community in Easley, S.C.
Nancy served as an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville. She enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering with the Junior League. She loved ladies luncheons, walking on the beach and finding four-leaf clovers. Nancy was a charming, delightful person devoted to friends, family and especially her granddaughter.
Surviving are her daughter, Octavia Prevatt, granddaughter, Kelsey Prevatt, daughters-in-law Marian Shepard and Teri Prevatt and a brother, Bradley Dozier. Nancy's son, John Douglas Prevatt III, husband Sim Barnwell and brother Kemp Dozier predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or Foothills Retirement Community.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, S.C.
Published in The Greenville News from May 22 to May 24, 2020