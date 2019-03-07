|
Nancy Eaves Dillard
Taylors - Nancy Eaves Dillard, a long-time resident of Taylors, died Tuesday March 5, 2019.
Born in 1935 in Forest City, NC, she was a daughter of the late George and Annette Eaves.
A member of Taylors First Baptist Church, Nancy spent many years as a volunteer visiting and serving meals to shut-ins and elderly in area nursing homes.
Nancy's husband David passed away in 2002. She is predeceased by her sister Judy Eaves Hardin, and survived by her brother Jerry Eaves, her daughter Kimberly Dillard Hibbs (Brian) and son Dave Dillard (Robin), grandchildren Paulina Wear (Zack), LTJG Jonathan Dillard, John Paul Hibbs, Alisson Hibbs, Ethan Hibbs, and great-grandson James Wear.
Visitation will be held at Taylors First Baptist Church, Friday March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main Street, Taylors, SC 29687.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019