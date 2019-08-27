|
|
Nancy F. King
Greenville - Nancy F. King, 78, of Greenville, wife of Norris King, died August, 25, 2019.
Born in Hartsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ora Lee Jackson Frye.
Nancy was a Registered Nurse and spent the majority of her career in Greenville. She served at Greenville General Hospital in the operating room, then ten years in urology and the final nineteen years of her career with Greenville OB-GYN. She was an active member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Norris, are her two sons, Michael L. King and Stephen L. King both of Myrtle Beach, SC, grandchildren, Mary, Billy and Abby all of Myrtle Beach and Derril King of Austin, TX.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1pm at Brushy Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Ralph Carter officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 11am until 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
Arrangements announced by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 27, 2019