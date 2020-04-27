Resources
Easley - Nancy Jane Wilson Gibson, 86, of Easley, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. She was the daughter of late Arthur and Frances Wilson.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Thomas "Buddy" Gibson. She and her husband raised their adoring sons, Bob Gibson (Debbie), Art Gibson (Tracey), and the late Gene Gibson; adored her grandchildren, Christy Brown (Jeremy), Heather Gibson Keaton, Sherri Gibson, Chad Gibson (Ashley), Lauren Sierputowski (Jonathan), Ashton Coffey (Kasey), Blaire Gibson; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Wilson, Marian Wilson, and Margaret W. Moody; and a great-granddaughter.

Nancy was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of '52. She loved life, her family, and people. She enjoyed camping and loved flowers, especially roses. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

The private service was held at Robinson Memorial Garden on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 3:30 pm.

Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
