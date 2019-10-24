|
Nancy Grisham Van Dyke
Greer - Nancy Grisham Van Dyke, loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, went to be with her LORD on October 21, 2019. She will be joining her husband, Henry Clay Van Dyke (1925-2010). Nancy was 93.
Nancy was born on June 28, 1926 in Oneonta, Alabama, the daughter of Hagan and Pearl Grisham and the oldest of 8 siblings. Nancy and Henry are survived by four loving children, Henry Clay Van Dyke (Connie) of Greenville, SC; Richard Alan Van Dyke (Tami) of Mobile, AL; and twins Monica Van Dyke Johnson (Bruce) of Norfolk, VA and Pamela Van Dyke Beacher (Gary) of Young Harris, GA. They also had 10 grandchildren; Kali Hamill (Graham), Jessica Van Dyke Gallman (John), Emily Van Dyke Watrous (Dave), Stacey Van Dyke Bazor (Robby), Shannon Beacher Childs (Harry), Kristy Van Dyke Case (Ben), Ryan Beacher (Dena), Laura Van Dyke Nedd (Eric), Allison Quigley Dubbink (Mike), April Quigley Lynch (Tim). Nancy and Henry were also blessed by 22 great grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her sisters Nell Grisham Goodwin of Atlanta, Martha Grisham Jones of Rainbow City, Alabama and one brother, Corky Grisham of Albertville, Alabama. There are also many nieces and nephews who will miss their aunt Nancy.
Nancy and Henry married on July 5, 1946 and lived a life of adventure, traveling the world as an Air force family. They lived internationally and in many different cities within the US during Henry's 32 year Air Force career. Nancy never met a stranger and delighted in learning about people. She enjoyed travel, music, art, and entertaining. Nancy volunteered throughout her life, always helping others. After retirement, Nancy and Henry settled in Niceville, Florida where they were members of the First United Methodist Church. Nancy was very active with her church, singing in the choir, leading bible studies and participating in women's groups. Nancy volunteered at Eglin Air Force Base in the hospital. She served as a docent for the local community college fine arts programs. Nancy continued to travel the world, satisfying her curious mind and learning more about how people
lived in different places. Nancy's greatest desire was that all her family know and serve God.
In 2008, they moved to the Cascades at Verdae in Greenville, South Carolina and lived a wonderful life near family.
Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or sent to 506 Thornblade Blvd, Greer, SC 29650.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 301 University Ridge, Suite 500, Greenville, SC 29601.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive; online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019