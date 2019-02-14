Services
Nancy Hammond Butler Obituary
Nancy Hammond Butler

Travelers Rest - Nancy Hammond Butler, 91, loving wife of the late Robert D. Butler, Sr., of Travelers Rest, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

She is survived by four children Bob Butler (Janice), Deborah B. Plumblee, Delores B. Stansell (Mike) and Lee Butler.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Locust Hill Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Locust Hill Building Fund, P.O. Box 759, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 14, 2019
