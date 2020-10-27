1/1
Nancy Harris
Nancy Harris

Greenville - Nancy Harris, 81, wife of Robert Harris, passed peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville on September 25, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Lula Mae Hester.

Nancy graduated from Parker High School. She was a retired domestic engineer, and she always fondly recalled her days as a volunteer at the hospital gift shop. She was a member of Berea First Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, she is survived by two daughters, Cindy Batson (Danny), and Robin Eskew (Barry); grandchildren, Brandon Batson (Courtney), Brooke B. Wagner (Brad), Justin Eskew, and Trent Eskew (Grace). Also, the light of her life great-grands; Coleman, Bennett, and Avery Batson, Will and Harrison Wagner, Emaleigh, Braden, and Millie Eskew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, Grace, and Betty; and brothers, Donnie and Buddy.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice of Greenville for their loving care of their mother.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Interim Healthcare, 16 Highland Rd, Greenville, SC 29615, www.interimcares.com or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org (a charity Nancy gave to every year).

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com on the "Tribute Wall".

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
