Nancy Harris
Greenville - Nancy Harris, 81, wife of Robert Harris, passed peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville on September 25, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Lula Mae Hester.
Nancy graduated from Parker High School. She was a retired domestic engineer, and she always fondly recalled her days as a volunteer at the hospital gift shop. She was a member of Berea First Baptist Church.
In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, she is survived by two daughters, Cindy Batson (Danny), and Robin Eskew (Barry); grandchildren, Brandon Batson (Courtney), Brooke B. Wagner (Brad), Justin Eskew, and Trent Eskew (Grace). Also, the light of her life great-grands; Coleman, Bennett, and Avery Batson, Will and Harrison Wagner, Emaleigh, Braden, and Millie Eskew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, Grace, and Betty; and brothers, Donnie and Buddy.
The family would like to thank Interim Hospice of Greenville for their loving care of their mother.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Interim Healthcare, 16 Highland Rd, Greenville, SC 29615, www.interimcares.com
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
(a charity Nancy gave to every year).
