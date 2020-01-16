|
Nancy Jane Jones
Greenville - Nancy Jane Simpson Jones, 87, wife of the late Caroll H. Jones, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Monday, January 13, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Simpson and Hazel Howell Simpson Hughes.
Nancy was the last surviving Charter member of Piedmont Park Baptist Church. She retired from Stone Manufacturing after many years of dedicated work.
She is survived by two sons, Samuel Jones, of Greenville, David Jones and wife Paula, of Summerville; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Pat Burgess and Christine Skelton; and brother, Jimmy Simpson.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Jones.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Howell Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Piedmont Park Baptist Church, 801 Piedmont Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020