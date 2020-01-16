Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jane Jones Obituary
Nancy Jane Jones

Greenville - Nancy Jane Simpson Jones, 87, wife of the late Caroll H. Jones, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Monday, January 13, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Simpson and Hazel Howell Simpson Hughes.

Nancy was the last surviving Charter member of Piedmont Park Baptist Church. She retired from Stone Manufacturing after many years of dedicated work.

She is survived by two sons, Samuel Jones, of Greenville, David Jones and wife Paula, of Summerville; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Pat Burgess and Christine Skelton; and brother, Jimmy Simpson.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Jones.

A visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Howell Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Piedmont Park Baptist Church, 801 Piedmont Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now