Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Nancy Jane Zgraggen


1941 - 2020
Nancy Jane Zgraggen Obituary
Nancy Jane Zgraggen

Greenville - Nancy Jane Zgraggen, 78, of Greenville, loving wife of Martin Alfred Zgraggen, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Born on March 23, 1941 in Erie, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Martha Gingenbach. She was employed as an X-Ray Technician in multiple hospitals in Pennsylvania and Minnesota for over 30 years, she also managed a family practice in Minneapolis, Minnesota that was connected with the University of Minnesota. She volunteered at OLLI at Furman and was very active in the Greenville Newcomers. Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Craig Zgraggen (Laurie) of Huntsville, Alabama and Timothy Zgraggen of New York, New York; three grandchildren, Craig Zgraggen, Jr., Andrew Zgraggen, and Robert Zgraggen; and one sister, Mary Ann Nash, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Gingenbach.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Greenville Area Parkinson Society, www.gapsonline.org, or to the , .

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Zgraggen family.

www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
