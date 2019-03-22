Nancy Kelley Crawford Sumner



Taylors - Nancy Kelley Crawford Sumner, 77, of 108 Confederate Circle, Taylors, SC took the short walk through the Valley to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 18th.



She was born in Toccoa, Georgia, the daughter of Steve and Jeanette Crawford.



Nancy graduated from Toccoa High School in 1959 and shortly thereafter met her life's partner and love, Wayne Sumner.



Wayne and Nancy were married in 1961 and moved to Greenville, SC the following year. They adopted Steven Sumner in 1964 and Amy Sumner in 1966.



They were actively involved in Taylors First Baptist Church and Nancy was a member of the Tyler Shaw Sunday School Class for over 20 years.



Nancy worked at Eastside High School as the administrative assistant for the athletic department for 25 years, and was rewarded with induction into Eastside's Athletic Hall of Fame. She was a talented artist and one of the first students to join the Julia Peters Art Studio, where she remained active until her death.



Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her children Steven Sumner (Janet) and Amy Sumner Brickle (Benji); grandchildren Elizabeth Sumner Fager (Matt), William Sumner, Brianna Brickle and Ben Brickle; sister Pam Allemeier (John); nephew Kipp Shives (Sarah); great-niece Hannah Shives; and her beloved "Queenies".



Visitation will be Sun., Mar. 24 from 1:30 - 2:45 pm at Taylors First Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors Free Medical Clinic, 400 West Main St, Taylors, SC 29687.



Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 22, 2019