|
|
Nancy Kendrick Simmons
Greer - Nancy Kendrick Simmons, loving wife of John Simmons for 61 years, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Born in Greer, she was the daughter of the late John Oliver Kendrick and Ruby McLaughlin Kendrick, she was formerly an active member of Greer First Baptist Church where she taught Sunbeams, was involved in Sunday school and was a faithful member of the senior choir.
Also surviving are a daughter, Carole Rogers (L.B.) of Greer; a son, David Simmons (Paula) of Williamsburg, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Charlie Rogers (Ashton), Trevor Simmons and Wilson Simmons.
Mrs. Simmons was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy "Dot" Connor.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Mrs. Dottie Bryson. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Sunday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Carole and L.B. Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, South Carolina 29648.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019